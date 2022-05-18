'Salaar' team begins publicity with launch of official Twitter handle

'Baahubali' star Prabhas has resumed work after the failure of 'Radhe Shyam' and he has other big-budget films in the works, one of which is the action drama 'Salaar'. The film's producers have begun publicising the film by launching an official Twitter account for the action drama.

The producers of 'Salaar' announced the launch of the film's official Twitter account. The official handle for the film starring Prabhas to follow is @SalaarTheSaga.

The makers of the Prabhas and Shruti Haasan- starrer will start promoting the most recent updates and posters and other official releases through this handle hereafter. In 'Salaar', Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, and others will be seen in important roles. Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame helms the movie, while it is produced by Hombale Films (KGF production house). The film's composer is Ravi Basrur.

'Salaar' has a budget of Rs 200 crore. According to reports, 30 per cent of the filming for 'Salaar' has already been completed. Other members of the technical team include cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda.