Live
- Biren Singh Met Amit Shah In New Delhi To Discuss The Present Situation Of Manipur
- Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made the audience smart
- LU to restore planetarium for astronomy education
- Aircraft makes Emergency Landing in Karnataka
- PM Modi, Egyptian Prez El-Sisi sign pact to elevate ties to 'Strategic Partnership'
- India to remove retaliatory customs duties on eight US products
- Development in Telangana possible only if BJP comes to power here-Nadda
- BJP has no link-up with BRS, says Nadda
- The impact of entrepreneurship education on students' career paths
- Calcutta HC turns down plea by India Infoline Ltd to quash proceedings
Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made the audience smart
Bollywood star and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ host Salman Khan has credited the controversial reality show for making the audience smart.
Mumbai: Bollywood star and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ host Salman Khan has credited the controversial reality show for making the audience smart. Salman has witnessed the show's evolution over the years.
He acknowledges that while the audience thoroughly enjoys the drama, fights, and entertainment aspect of the show, they have also become astute in recognising genuine emotions and identifying manufactured conflicts for the sake of garnering attention.
Salman said: “Big Boss has made the audience smart!” adding that: "Bigg Boss is all about being real – good or bad does not matter, that’s for the audience to judge.”
“But to stay on the show you must be 100 per cent real. The audience enjoys the drama and fights but is smart enough to call out the fakes,” he said
According to reports, Palak Purswani is the first female contestant to be shown the exit door. Puneet Superstar was the maiden candidate, who was evicted hours after the grand premiere.
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.