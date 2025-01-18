Salman Khan gears up for something super

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for an exciting collaboration between his clothing label, Being Human, and the iconic Marvel franchise. The actor shared a teaser on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his “inner Avenger” with a photo of himself holding a Captain America shield.

Salman captioned the post: “Gear up for something super, something heroic! @marvel_india for the first Avenger himself... stay tuned with @beinghumanclothing for an exciting journey ahead. #JustBeingHuman #CaptainAmericaXBeingHumanclothing #Marvel #ComingSoon.”

The announcement has fans eagerly anticipating the details of this unique collaboration, promising to bring together the worlds of fashion and superheroes.

In addition to his fashion venture, Salman Khan is currently hosting the 18th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The grand finale of the show, set for January 19, will feature the star alongside the cast and crew of his much-awaited film, Sikandar. The finale is expected to be a star-studded event filled with entertainment and surprises.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after a year-long break following his appearance in Tiger 3. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for his hit film Ghajini, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman. The film reunites the actor with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, following their successful collaboration on Kick in 2014.

In a heartwarming moment, Salman Khan also fulfilled the wish of a specially-abled child, inviting him to host Bigg Boss 18 and giving him the opportunity to live his dream. With the finale of Bigg Boss 18 fast approaching and Sikandar on the horizon, Salman Khan’s year is shaping up to be filled with major milestones.