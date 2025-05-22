Salman Khan in Talks to Replace Amitabh Bachchan as Host of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Salman Khan is in talks to become the new host of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), taking over from Amitabh Bachchan. Bachchan may leave the show due to personal reasons.

Reports say talks are going well, and Salman Khan is being considered to host the popular quiz show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Khan has experience hosting shows like Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss, so he knows how to work with the audience. His popularity, especially in small towns, makes him a good choice.

One source said, “Salman Khan is well-known and good at hosting shows. If he hosts, the show will change a lot.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati has had other hosts before. Shah Rukh Khan hosted it for one season, but Amitabh Bachchan returned and has been hosting it for over 20 years.

The production team is still figuring out the details, like how much Salman Khan will be paid and when filming will happen. If they agree, Khan may start filming later this year. He is also preparing for his new movie, which will start filming in July. Salman will likely also host Bigg Boss again. Neither Salman Khan nor Sony Entertainment has made an official announcement yet.