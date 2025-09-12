Samantha opens up on success, detachment, and finding happiness beyond stardom

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, once one of the busiest and most sought-after stars in Tollywood, has taken a step back from the constant hustle of cinema. The actress, who was once in demand with back-to-back films and a packed calendar, admits that she has now come to terms with her reduced presence in films and the absence of a much-discussed ₹1000 crore blockbuster in her career.

Speaking at the Leadership Conclave organized by AIMA, Samantha candidly reflected on her journey in the industry and how her perspective on success has evolved. She recalled a time when she was juggling five films simultaneously, all of which released in the same year. “Back then, success meant having five releases, a big blockbuster, and a spot in the top ten actors list,” she said.

However, Samantha revealed that she is now in a different phase of life. “Today, I haven’t had a film release in two years, and I am not on any lists. I don’t have a 1000-crore film, but I am the happiest I have ever been,” she shared, emphasizing that she no longer feels the pressure of competing or meeting industry-defined benchmarks of success.

The Ye Maya Chesave actress also spoke about the fleeting nature of stardom. She noted that the shelf life of actors is short, and beyond hard work, factors like destiny and grace often determine the trajectory of a star’s career. “It was very important for me to realize that I wanted to create an impact larger than my shelf life as an actor,” Samantha explained, hinting at her desire to explore meaningful ventures beyond films.

Though she once dominated Tollywood and enjoyed the top spot among her peers, Samantha acknowledges that she is no longer the first choice for big projects with top stars and producers. Still, her body of work and her talent as a performer continue to resonate with fans.

On the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in a film directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her return to the silver screen. While her career path may look different now, the actress is embracing this new chapter with contentment and purpose.