Samantha to produce her comeback film in Telugu!

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for a strong comeback as a leading lady. While she recently made a brief special appearance in her debut production venture Shubham, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her in a full-fledged heroine role once again. Now, if all goes as planned, Samantha is set to collaborate with director Nandini Reddy for a third time, marking a significant milestone in her career.

According to sources in the film industry, the duo will be working together on a new-age social drama. This project marks their third collaboration after Jabardasth and Oh! Baby. While Jabardasth failed to strike a chord with audiences, Oh! Baby emerged as a critical and commercial success, boosting expectations for their next outing.

Interestingly, Samantha is also expected to produce the film under her own banner, with reports suggesting it will be made on a modest budget. The pre-production work has reportedly begun, and she is likely to rope in the core technical team from Shubham for this new venture.

Speculations about Samantha and Nandini Reddy reuniting have been circulating for a while, and it now appears that the project is officially moving forward.

Apart from this film, Samantha is currently busy with the ambitious series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Raj & DK. With multiple projects in the pipeline, Samantha seems ready to make a powerful return to the spotlight.