Same Action, Same Madness - Yash's Toxic thrills in Kannada & English with KVN Productions!

Indian Cinema has seen many sort of bilinguals but for the first time, a huge budget big star film is going to be shot in Kannada and English languages, simultaneously. Rocking Star Yash's Toxic is going to achieve such distinction with KVN Productions supporting the daring step.

Producer Venkat K Narayana revealed that they have believed in the subject and its potential to reach global audiences very early. Hence, they have decided to go "all-in" for the film and elevate it to be an International film while being an Indian Film at heart.

The recently released Toxic Birthday Peek on the birthday of Rocking Star Yash has made it clear that the movie is being made on an unheard scale with bold vision that caters to every audiences worldwide. Director Geetu Mohandas stressed on the fact that they have worked to imbibe elements that cater to diverse cultures Internationally while staying true to Kannada and Indian Cinema roots.

With Toxic, Yash and KVN Productions aim to take Indian Cinema to next level where filmmakers would dream about worldwide success with careful amalgamation of different cultures while cinematic language remains the same. Internationally recognised technicians like action choreographer JJ Perry and award winning VFX & special effects company like DNEG are working for the film.