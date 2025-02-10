‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release surprises at box office

In a surprising turn of events, Sanam Teri Kasam (2016), which was a box office failure upon its original release, has now emerged as a winner among recent re-releases. Starring Harshavardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama found a second life at the box office, driven by its cult-favorite soundtrack.

Upon re-release last weekend, the film collected a staggering ₹15.50 crore, a 170% increase from its lifetime earnings in 2016. Breaking down the numbers, it earned ₹4.24 crore on Friday, ₹5.25 crore on Saturday, and ₹6 crore on Sunday. With weak competition from new Bollywood releases, the film is expected to maintain its momentum.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’, which also returned to Indian cinemas, fared well but only in select cities. It earned ₹9 crore over the weekend, with ₹2.4 crore on Friday, ₹3.25 crore on Saturday, and ₹3.25 crore on Sunday. The Hollywood blockbuster is projected to end its re-release run with ₹15 crore, a solid performance for an English film in India.

Together, Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar grossed over ₹24 crore in their opening weekend, surpassing new Hindi releases like Badass Ravikumar and Loveyaapa. This surprising trend highlights how nostalgia and cult fandom can breathe new life into old films at the box office.















