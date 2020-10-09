Aditi Prabhudeva to essay superwoman’s role

Bengaluru: Superhero films have not always been what they are today. The superhero craze started in recent years, which helped show that superhero movies could be made for adults and be taken seriously. But most of the films revolved around heroes, the Sandalwood is set to change all that. Aditi Prabhu Deva is playing female superhero in the untitled film by debutant director Manoj P Nadalumane.

The sources say that the first look of this new project will be released on October 24. Interestingly, this is one of those Kannada films which was shot during the lockdown. The team is now waiting to shoot climax sequences after which they will be ready to wrap up shoot.

According to the sources close to the actress, this new project will be a female superhero as the rise of a superwoman, and the team is planning to bring it out as a series. She plays a regular girl before getting to know her past and her super powers. How she makes use of her abilities and rises will be the theme of the film. It will bring in elements of horror and fantasy. Director Manoj P Nadalumane, who had experience of working in many short films, has now come up with a new concept for the Sandalwood audience and claims that this project will be a first of its kind in Indian film industry.

The team consists of cinematographer Uday Leela, editor Vijeth Chandra, and music director Ritvik Muralidhar, among others.

Aditi was fist seen on the silver screen in Brahmachari opposite Sathish Ninasam and they paired for Petromax, directed by Vijay Prasad. But the latest development confirmed that Aditi has walked out due to date issues, as she is already shooting for Old Monk, Gajanana and Gang.

It is said that the entire film is shot in and around Bengaluru, and now the team is getting ready to shoot the fantasy world part. The film also features Sunil Puranik, Prerna Kambam, and Chethan Gandharva in other important roles.