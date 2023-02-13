Celebrities Join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Dinner Gathering.

Recently, a group of well-known Kannada celebrities including Yash, Rishab Shetty, Ashwini Rajkumar (wife of Puneeth Rajkumar), and the founders of Homable Films had a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM hosted a dinner for them at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru when he was visiting the city to inaugurate the Aero Indian program.

The Kannada film industry was represented by Yash, who wore a casual white shirt and blue jeans, Rishab Shetty in a mundu, and the film production company Homable Films, along with Ashwini Rajkumar. The stars posed for a group photo with the PM, which has since been circulating on social media.





















The year 2022 was a great one for the Kannada film industry as four films, KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, Vikrant Rona, and 777 Charlie became blockbuster hits and achieved widespread success.



In recognition of the late Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October, the Karnataka government recently renamed the Ring Road in Bengaluru as the "Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Road." Ashwini, Puneeth's wife, expressed her gratitude for the honor on Instagram.