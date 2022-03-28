Crime thriller ‘Instant Karma’ to hit the screen on April 1

Bengaluru: It was a 'what if' moment that triggered Kannada movie director Sandeep Mahantesh's second offering 'Instant Karma'. Three years after his debut movie 'D K Bose' which dealt with two youngsters involving in a scam, the young filmmaker is ready with his second filmy offering. This time around, the action revolves around a crime thriller.

'Every act must be rewarded. It could be anytime, is the theory of Karma Phala in mythology. But not so in today's world. Since everything is a "fast code", Karma too will be experienced Instantly. Now, with the same theme, a movie titled "Instant Karma" is coming to the screen', explains Sandeep Mahantesh.

He said: "When I had taken my mother to a hospital, an incident I observed there gave me the story idea I was seeking for. A few additions to the incident, with a new kind of narrative style, has given uniqueness to movie, when we start a movie it should be five years ahead of present time."

The movie has a young star cast Yash Shetty, Kenda Shrestha (Salaga fame), Anjan Dev, Prajwal Shetty and Hari Dhananjaya are lead actors in the movie, Santosh Mahantesh has bankrolled the project, under the banner Break Free Cinemas.

Most of the movie shoot was done in Bengaluru and outskirts of the city. The films music is composed by Suraj Jois, Cinematography by Bhaskar V Reddy and Edited by Suresh Arumugam.

The movie has come out as we expected and it's an edge of the seat thriller, audience will not feel like checking their phone even for a moment.

It will be loved for its uniqueness, as the movie will connect well with the audience. Instant Karma will be an Instant Success, says the team. Instant Karma will release in theatres on April 1.