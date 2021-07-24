Dhananjaya's 'Badava Rascal' to hit the screens on September 24

After remaining closed for several months due to lockdown, cinema theatres in the State are set to treat audience to Sandalwood's most awaited films. The first to hit the big screen will be Duniya Vijay's directorial debut, 'Salaga' on August 20. Dhananjaya's maiden home production 'Badava Rascal' will be released on September 24 across the State. The State government recently relaxed lockdown restrictions and allowed cinema halls to operate with 50 percent capacity.



'Badava Rascal', starring Dhananjaya and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead roles, is being directed by debutant Shankar Guru. Dhananjaya claims that the film is a tale of pucca middle class gangsters and features some of his closest buddies such as TS Nagabhushana and Poornachandra Mysore. With the release date being fixed, the post-production work is going on in full swing. 'Badava Rascal' will have actor Dhananjay turning producer, and will be bankrolled under the actor's banner, Daali Pictures. The film will have Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music and Preetha Jayaram as the DOP.

According to reports, some filmmakers have chosen not to take the OTT, instead they decided to wait for theatrical release. Many Kannada filmmakers are gradually finding suitable release slots before the possible third wave hits. The Karnataka film industry is hoping to regain some of its lost momentum in the coming weeks. Another film lined up for release in theatres is Shiva Rajkumar starrer 'Bhajarangi 2', on September 10th.