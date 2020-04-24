Dr Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Kannada TV Channels Vie For TRPs With Annavru Movies

Dr Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: It's the birth anniversary of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. He would be fondly called Annavru by his fans. He was one of the most talented actors in the Kannada film industry. The Sandalwood actor was most sought after too, thanks to his talent in singing too.

Dr Rajkumar hailed from a theatre background and after his debut became a household name. He is one person who worked across genres. Be it romance, thriller, action or even mythology, Annavru would easily pull off any role and also excel in it.

When he was not acting, Dr Rajkumar would be seen lending his voice for movie songs. One permanent feature in movies of his sons Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar would be a number crooned by Dr Rajkumar. Melancholy, raunchy or even classical number, Dr Rajkumar would do justice to the song when he rendered it.

Matinee idol Dr Rajkumar aka Muthu Raj (his birth name) was also known for his yoga postures. He would regularly practice yoga and that we hear even helped him survive to drown at one point. The Kannada actor with Sarvabhowma title displayed his expertise in yoga in the movie Kamana Billu.

Today to mark his birth anniversary, there are several movies of the actor being broadcast by TV channels. With lockdown in place, TV channels are making the most of the situation by airing some of the best movies of Dr Rajkumar all this week to grab some eyeballs. It now remains to be seen which Kannada TV channel will win the TRP race.