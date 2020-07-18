Dr Rajkumar's Family Dramas On This Kannada Producer's Mind

Sandalwood has produced many quality movies. Many talented artistes of yesteryears are still lingering in our memories because of their amazing performances. Dr Rajkumar movies stands apart due to their values and excellency and are being loved by people even today.

Present day younger generation are longing to hear and watch quality songs resembling old melodies and movies. Producer Amit Poojary has expressed his desire to produce such movies to appease the hunger of such younger lot.

Last year, Amit Poojary had produced a successful movie "Saagutha Doora Doora" under the banner Kushi Kanasu creations.

This movie was directed by Ravi Teja.

Producers usually seclude themselves after the release of their movie. But Amit Poojary has proved to be an exception. He has been helping all the crew members who worked for his movie during lockdown crisis.

This act of charity is being lauded by many including the director Ravi Teja. Amit Poojary, who is an ardent fan of Annavru (Dr Rajkumar) is aspiring to produce social and family stories on the lines of those which were produced during Dr Raj's era. Saagutha Doora Doora team has expressed their good wishes to this hearty producer who made this announcement on his birthday.