Grand Jail Set Near Minerva Mill For Uppi's Kabza Shoot

Like all other industrial sectors, business activities in Sandalwood too is slowly limping back to normalcy after a long hiatus of several months.

It is a known fact that the shooting of several big budget and medium budget movies of prominent stars were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While a few actors have decided to take it easy for some time even after the government gave its go-ahead to resume shootings, a few others are back to work.

A case in point is that of Kichcha Sudeep, whose upcoming movie Phantom went on floors. Century Star Shivarajkumar starrer Bhajarangi 2 too has commenced its shooting from Monday and so are many other projects of other actors. Now, we hear that Real star Upendra's most hyped movie 'Kabza' a mega project will be pushed into production in the month of September. The other artistes Kota Srinivas, and Dulhan Singh will also take part in the shoot from September, as per sources.

While stating that this is a second venture with Upendra, the first one being 'I love you', director R. Chandru has said that all the precautionary measures will be taken to ensure safety of the crew members. A big jail set is being erected in the vicinity of Minerva mill on the outskirts of Bengaluru and major portions of fighting scenes will be shot for about twenty days from September. The movie is being produced under the Siddeshwara entertainment banner which is bankrolled by MBT Nagaraj.

Upendra will be seen as an underworld Don in the film. We hear that producers have planned to release this movie Pan India and it will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali languages. The other star cast of the movie include Naveen, Jayaprakash, Kat Raju, Subbaraju, Avinash, and Kamaraju. Kabja will have music by Ravi Basrur and camera work will be done by Arjun Shetty. But it is not known yet who will be the lead actress for the movie.

Upendra has other projects also in hand like Budhivanta 2 and Home minister Ravichandra. Stay tuned for updates.