Hemanth M Rao and Shiva Rajkumar’s Next titled Bhairavana Kone Paata

Bengaluru: ‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’ bankrolled by Dr. Vaishak J Gowda, under his production house VJF - Vaishak J Films is the title of Hemanth M Rao’s next directorial starring Dr Shiva Rajkumar.

On the question of how all his films titles have always stood out Hemanth M Rao says “I like titles that are close to our language. All the yesteryear Kannada titles were pleasant on the ears and at the same time created intrigue. All my films Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kavaludaari, Saptha Sagaradaache Ello are Kannada titles and have been fondly received and appreciated by our audience. “Bhairavana Kone Paata’ is also one such title. It is our way of carrying the legacy of Kannada film titles and especially to remind the audiences of the beauty of Shivanna’s film titles over the years, of which I've been a huge admirer. This title is apt to the story because Bhairava is the central character, but what is the lesson? Why is it the last? That is the heart of the film and the intention is to get people to bite into that idea too.”

Vaishak J Gowda, the debutante producer said he has been receiving compliments from everybody with whom he shared the title with. ‘To see people react with the same excitement I had when I first heard the title is so satisfying. This is a very special film and will be remembered for the ages and I’m hoping the audience will love the first look and will be out in the upcoming days’.

Addressing fans' queries on the arrows used in the film, Hemanth and team say that the first look will answer the questions and until then we would want the audience to keep the anticipation on.

The first look of Bhairavana Kone Paata is expected to be the first one to kickstart the festivities of Dr Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday this year.