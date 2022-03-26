Karan Johar to host 'KGF: Chapter 2' trailer launch event in Bengaluru

Even as 'KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for theatrical release on April 14, the makers of the mega action entertainer are going all out with the promotions. The trailer launch event on March 27 here, is being billed a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew would come together, along with the bigwigs of the industry.

One of India's most successful filmmakers Karan Johar will be hosting the grand trailer launch of the highly anticipated pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' in Bengaluru.

An explosive combination of immersive storyline, thrilling action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film 'Salaar' starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.