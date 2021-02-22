KGF Music Director Ravi Basrur Bags Bollywood Movie Yudhra

Popular music director of Sandalwood, Ravi Basrur, all set to step into Bollywood. Besides, the music director is also planning to open an online music factory. Ravi Basrur is scoring music for the movie "Yudhra" directed by Farhan Aktar. The promo of this movie has been released. The movie has Siddhant Chaturvedi of "Gully boy" fame and the leading actress from Vijay's Master, Malavika Mohanan will be playing the female lead opposite Siddharth.

When Ravi Basrur was asked about this opportunity of him getting an entry into Bollywood, he said "All the movies are the same for us. The reason for getting an opportunity to give music for the promo of "Yudhra" is due to my work in KGF. I try to make best use of a given opportunity. I don't have expectations. I never dream that it should become a hit and all. I always believe that my work should speak in all the opportunities given by God. I don't aspire for name, fame or opportunity from big movies. I want to give my best to every project of mine."

When asked about his contribution to aspiring musicians, Ravi says "Whatever talent I have is borrowed as a gift from others. I learnt them when others gave me the opportunity. I have started the school with the aim of encouraging budding talent. There is a field called "Music Producing". Nobody is aware of this.

The Music director does what the movie director desires. But this music producing field gives room for producing music without any expectations. About 99 percent of creativity in this field will be from a musician. With this kind of approach we can explore new avenues, says Ravi.

Filmmakers reach out to Hollywood companies for everything. Why are we not trying that technology here? Why should we not make music softwares? Nobody is thinking in this direction. Sometimes, I feel sad when so much money is going to other countries. In our country, we develop software in so many other fields, but not in the Music field. They have not considered music composition as an art. They are just giving what has been asked for, signs off Ravi Basrur.

With Bollywood projects coming his way, Ravi Basrur has surely added a feather to his cap.