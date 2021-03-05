Mangli's Kanne Adhirindi Song From Telugu Roberrt A Chartbuster 

Sandalwood actor Darshan's upcoming movie "Roberrt" will be released both in Kannada and Telugu with all fanfare on March 11. A song from the movie "kannu hodeyaka" written by Yogaraj Bhat had got very good response.

The pre-release function of the movie was held recently in Hyderabad. The promotional activities of this movie has been going on in a grand scale at Hyderabad. A singer by name Sathyavathi Mangli had sung the Telugu version of this song during the pre-release function. This video has gone viral on Social media.

The lyrics in Telugu also has come off very well. This song which starts with the line "Kanne Adirindi" is well sung by singer Sathyavathi. The Telugu singer, who has a good voice, thoroughly enjoyed this song while singing. Many are commenting stating that Telugu song has come out very well compared to the Kannada version.

The Kannada song was composed by Arjun Janya. The Kannada song has been rendered by Shreya Ghosal. Sathyavathi has been singing a lot of songs in telugu from 2017 including TV shows and cinemas. She had sung in Allu Arjun's movie "Ala Vaikuntapuramloo". It remains to be seen how the movie is going to perform in the Telugu states.















