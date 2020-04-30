Mani Ratnam Goes Rajamouli Way, Pooniyin Selvan Will Follow Baahubali Strategy

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most ambitious projects of Kollywood director Maniratnam. Like every movie, the filmmaker is putting his heart and soul into this one too. What makes the movie even more special is the ensemble cast including the likes of Aishwarya Rao Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karti, shobita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. As always, the Mozart of Madras AR Rahman has scored the music, The movie Pooniyin Selvan will be a period flick based on a novel penned by Kalki Krishnamoorthy.

Now, Maniratnam revealed an unknown fact about the movie during a live Instagram chat hosted by his actress wife Suhasini. A fan during the live chat asked Mani if there will be a sequel to the director's dream project Ponniyin Selvan. The director quickly replied in the affirmative but added that the movie will be shot at one go.

Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan will be produced by Lyca Productions. The movie's production is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

Looks like Mani too has been bitten by the sequel bug-like Rajamouli or has he found the magic formula of keeping the audience curious by releasing the movie in two parts like Baahubali? Well, we all know what worked for the Telugu hit. Who killed Kattappa. If Mani can come up with an equally interesting question to pique the curiosity of the audience then the movie will definitely work.



