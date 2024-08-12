Nanu Matthu Gunda-2: For The First Time A Dog Dubs Its Own Character

In 2020, the Kannada film industry witnessed a delightful surprise with the release of ‘Nanu Matthu Gunda.’ Directed by Srinivas Thimmaiah, the film struck a chord with audiences, earning accolades and box office success. The story of an auto driver who fosters a dog named Gunda, creating an emotional triangle with his jealous wife Kavitha, captivated hearts across the region. Four years later, anticipation is building for the sequel, ‘Nanu Matthu Gunda-2’, which promises to bring new dimensions to the beloved tale.

‘Nanu Matthu Gunda-2’ takes the narrative forward by exploring the journey of Gunda following the death of Shankar, the protagonist who deeply cared for her. Directed by Raghu Haasan, the sequel continues to intertwine the lives of its characters, offering both nostalgia and fresh perspectives. The film has been shot in the picturesque locales around Mysore, adding a new layer of visual appeal to the story.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this sequel is its innovative approach to dubbing. For the first time in cinematic history, a dog will dub its own character. Simba, a labrador who plays a pivotal role in the film, will be seen sharing the spotlight with actor Rakesh Adiga. The unique dubbing process, where Simba himself provides the voice for his character, is expected to add an authentic touch to the film.

Adding to the excitement, the sequel features music composed by Tollywood's renowned music director, RP Patnaik. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, catering to a diverse audience and expanding its reach.

The original ‘Nanu Matthu Gunda’ struck a chord with many, and the sequel is poised to build on that success. With its unique storyline, innovative dubbing, and musical prowess, ‘Nanu Matthu Gunda-2’ is set to create a buzz in the film industry. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the new elements will enhance the story and contribute to the film’s success.