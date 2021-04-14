Prayers Answered, Says Khushbu After Husband's Discharge From Hospital 

Tollywood actor turned politician Pavan Kalyan is under quarantine due to the fear of Coronavirus. The actor is undergoing quarantine after one of his staff members was infected with coronavirus. But Pawan Kalyan has no symptoms of Corona. As a precautionary measure, the doctors have advised him to undergo quarantine.

It is said that the actor will be in touch with the leaders of his party through a video conference for some days. His movie "Vakeel Saab" which was recently released is being well received by the audience. Pawan Kalyan who has returned to the silver screen after a lapse of three and a half years has got a grand welcome and his recent film is said to be creating records at box office. Kollywood actor and director Sundar C too has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This was revealed by his wife Kushboo on her twitter handle. "Sundar is quite healthy. He has been admitted to hospital as per the advice of doctors. Those who were in contact with him, please get yourself tested and take necessary measures," Kushbu stated on her twitter.

In a latest development, Khushbu said that her hubby had been discharged from the hospital.

Recently, Sundar participated in an election canvassing to support his wife and ended up contracting an infection. Meanwhile, it may be recalled that Kushboo is acting in a movie "Annatthhe" with Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has a huge Star cast which includes Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena among others.