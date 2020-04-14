Puneeth Rajkumar Movies Every Power Star Fan Should Watch

Kannada actor Appu aka Puneeth Rajkumar is known for his powerful performace. No wonder then he's called the Power Star of Sandalwood. The actor has worked across genres and delivered back to back hits. Some of his movies have set new records at the box office. Today, we bring to you the names of some must watch movies of Puneeth Rajkumar that you should know of being a power star fan. Here you go...

Rajakumara: This movie was a super hit one because of its plot and two, because of a superhit song from one of Appu's dad Dr Rajkumar's classics Kasturi Nivasa. The song Aadisi Nodu Beelisi Nodu drew more whistles than one could expect in theatre. If you are planning to watch a movie with family, then this is the one you must opt for.

Arasu: Meera Jasmine, Ramya aka Divya Spandana and Puneeth Rajkumar, three supremely talented individuals come together for an unusual love triangle. I bet you can't guess the climax of this movie. A must watch.

Appu: One of the initial movies of Puneeth Rajkumar. The film was remade in Telugu as Idiot which became a super hit. The film also starred Rakshita as female lead with Avinash, Sumithra and Srinivas Murthy in supporting cast.

Akash: The film featured the hit jodi Ramya and Puneeth in lead roles. The movie became a blockbuster running to packed houses for months. The songs became chartbusters too.

Prithvi: Based on sand mining, Puneeth plays a strict officer in this thriller of a movie. Watch this to know more.