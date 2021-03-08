Radhika Pandit Fan's Shocking Reply to Her Birthday Letter

Social Media's most loved Sandalwood beauty Radhika Pandit stepped into her 37th year recently. The actress had written a beautiful letter to her fans on the occasion of her 37th birthday. The actress has been staying away from her acting profession after she gave birth to her children.

All these years, the actress would celebrate her birthday with her fans on a grand scale. She would often enjoying the company of her fans after cutting the cake brought by them. But the actress has refrained from such celebrations this time around due to the coronavirus scare.

Radhika confined her birthday celebrations to her husband Rocking star Yash, her children Yatharv, Ayra, and her parents. To appease her fans who were eager to have a glimpse of their favourite actress on the occasion of her birthday, the actress wrote a note to fans expressing her inability to meet her fans.

"My salutations to all my fans. Every year all of you would come home from different places to celebrate my birthday. But this did not happen for the past two years owing to the Coronavirus menace. Since Coronavirus is rampant everywhere, I am worried as I am not able to meet you people from health point of view for both of us. Even this year there will be no celebrations near our residence. Please do not get offended. I have been reading all your Social media messages and I am trying to reply to as many as possible. I would like to thank you for all the love you have been showing me," stated Radhika in the letter addressed to her fans.

While most fans accepted her explanation and reasoned with her, one of the angry fans retorted saying, "all you Celebrities have been saying this of late. If health be your concern then why release movies? Please understand that we are your fans."

Replying to this comment was another fan on instagram who said "Well said!"

The actress, who is now focussed on bringing up her children, has not given her consent so far to act in any movies. She has not accepted to work in any movie after her last appearance in "Aadi Lakshmi Puraana".