Ragini Dwivedi Arrested In Sandalwood Drugs Case 

Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigating the drug menace in Sandalwood, conducted intensive searches at Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's house in the city this morning, police said.

"The CCB reached her place after getting a search warrant from a court. Police said, a team of CCB personnel went to the actor's house as early as 6am.

It is worth mentioning here that the CCB had issued a notice to the Sandalwood actress yesterday, summoning her to appear before them. However, Ragini had sent her lawyers asking for time till Monday. The cops directed her to appear before them on Friday.

The cops after conducting searches at her house are said to have arrested one Ravi, who has good connections in the Kannada film industry. A court remanded him to police custody for five days in connection with the drugs case.

The CCB on Thursday expedited their probe into the drugs scandal that has rocked the industry after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended tree people who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in Sandalwood.

Meanwhile, Kannada director Indrajit Lankesh opened a can of worms after he claimed to know a few artistes in the industry who were involved with drugs. He also said that he was willing to name them. However, the police and NCB which questioned him said that the Sandalwood director had not given any evidence to corroborate his claims about Sandalwood actors' link to the drug scandal.

Meanwhile Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by the police and taken to custody. Her family hails from Rewari in Haryana. However, she was born in Bengaluru. She made her big screen debut in the Sandalwood movie "Veera Madakari" in 2009.

She shot to fame for her role in Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari and Shiva.