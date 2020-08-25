Sandalwood hail centre's guidelines on shootings

Bengaluru: Sandalwood producers, including Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar and other films personalities, have praised the standar operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes announced by the Centre. The move came nearly two months after the Karnataka government allowed shooting of films, TV serials and web series with conditions laid down to contain the spread of the pandemic.



In recent days Sandalwood actors, directors and producers had met at Shivrajkumar residence and have decided to approach Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to seek a relief package in the wake of COVID-19 crisis for the film industry. Later it was postponed fur to BS Yediyurappa infected with COVID. Now the new order for the central government has made many Sandalwood producers and directors plan to start filming films that have been suspended for the Corona Lockdown. According to Shivrajkumar "It's good that the central government's opportunity to shoot movies and serials also there is more expectation on the unlock 0.4. The recent reports suggest that coronavirus infection figures are on the decline compared to a few days back. The new guideline is a new strength for us. I request all the film team who are willing to resume their shooting should make sure of all precautionary measures as told by the government." The actor also says that his most expected film 'Bajrangi 2' shooting will start its next scheduled from Wednesday again. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's SOPs state that physical distancing of at least six feet is to be followed as far as feasible at all locations at all times, while sitting, standing in queues, among others. These include places such as shoot locations, sound recording studios and editing rooms.

Aspects such as scenes, sequences, set-ups, camera locations, positions of various crew members, seating arrangements, food and catering arrangements, staggered meal timings should be planned while giving due consideration to physical distancing norms, according to the I&B ministry document. Measures should be taken by the production team to involve a minimum number of casts and crew members during the shoot, the SOPs said. Also, earlier film team would hesitate thinking of going outstation to shoot because of lack of clarity. But now with these SOPs and Centre's permission, the film team can go anywhere in the country and shoot. Director, SV Rajendra Singh Babu also expressed his views stating "The central government's decision is welcome by the film fraternity because guidelines are in favour of the film industry which will be very helpful for many workers. We are going to start filming after discussing with the producer and availability of Darshan dates". SV Rajendra Singh Babu, known for his notable film in Kannada, now directing a periodic film titled Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka featuring Darshan Thoogudeepa and produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

Adding to this, an actress turned producer Milana Nagaraj, who announced her new movie love Mocktail 2, also says " We've been waiting for permission to shoot Love Mocktail 2 which we announced a few days back. When the government announces something like this, it generates tremendous hope for the actors. We film based workers, junior artistes, technicians, carpenters, etc. When a shoot goes outdoors, the transport, hotel industry also benefit. So the entire chain will benefit. Immediately we plan for shooting with all safety measures as which Social distancing has become a part of our life."