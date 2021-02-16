X
Star Kannada couple gets married!

Highlights

Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are one of the most loved on-screen couples in the Kannada film industry.

Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are one of the most loved on-screen couples in the Kannada film industry. The duo gained popularity as Adi and Nidhima in 'Love Mocktail'. Interestingly the duo is also a real-life couple and is celebrating 7 years of being together. Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj who acted in 'Nam Duniya Nam Style' and 'Charlie' have been together for the past 6 years. On the occasion of Valentine's day, they entered the wedlock.

Remembering their Love Journey, "6 years together.. we have seen it all.. first 5 years nothing went well professionally but was the best days personally, those days gave me great lessons in life.. it showed me if a man is happy in his personal life irrespective of what happens professionally we can still be happy.. fought together.. worked together.. and enjoying the success together. it's still a small journey I had with you, still a long way to go I want the journey be very long.. so long that it shouldn't end forever love you." posted Krishna along with a collage of some of their cute pictures last year.

The couple will be soon seen in the movie Love Mocktail 2.

