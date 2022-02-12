Teaser of Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' creates sensation

Bengaluru: The teaser of Power Star late Puneeth Rajkumar's film 'James', directed by Chetan Kumar, was released on Friday. The fans of Puneeth Rajkumar were swept off their feet by the action scenes in the teaser. This pan India cinema will be screened on Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday on May 17. The film team has officially announced the release date in the teaser.

The teaser began with a quote that states, 'Emotions are bigger than buisness' - James. The film has a backdrop of a mafia story. Puneeth has been cast in a role playing a worker in a security agency J-Wing. The teaser is full of action scenes. Actor Shivarajkumar has lended his voice for Puneeth Rajkumar's character, the actor had died before the film's dubbing was completed.

At the end of the teaser, there is a dialogue uttered by Shivarajkumar for the Puneeth Rajkumar's character. And the dialogue is now trending and shared across the social media platforms.

The film will be screened in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu including Kannada. The film is bankrolled under Kishore Productions by Kishore Pathikonda. Audiences and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of James movie.

The fans will get to see the legendery actor Dr Rajkumar's three sons Shivrajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar working together in the movie for the first time.

According to the movie synopsis, the story revolves around a character named James aka Santhosh Kumar who works as a manager in "J - WINGS ", a security company. Happy go lucky person, he suddenly enters into a dark market, where he meets power brokers and businessmen who were much active in crime syndicate. Overall, it is a commercial entertainer with drama, emotions, patriotism and has lots of high-octane action sequences.

Apart from Puneeth, the starcast includes his brothers Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ragahvendra Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Sarat Kumar, Srikanth Meka, Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad and Ketan Karande in a major role.







