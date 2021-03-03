Will Sudeep Say Yes To Saaho Director?

Sandalwood actor Sudeep is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Season 8 at innovative film city in Bidadi. But parallelly, the actor is getting offers to work in movies of big directors and producers.



In this regard, we hear that Tollywood director Sujeeth who directed Prabhas starrer "Saaho" has approached the actor to narrate a story to Kichcha Sudeep. The Telugu filmmaker is said to have come all the way from Hyderabad on Saturday. The director reportedly met Sudeep at innovative film city and narrated the story.



It is said that this story is designed to suit Sudeep. Hence the two are said to have held lengthy discussions about thd story. But since everything is at preliminary stage, nothing has been finalised yet.



Actor Ram who is closely associated with Sudeep's team has shared a photo of Sujeeth with Sudeep wherein he has tagged stating "I am looking forward to your next movie after Saaho."



Sujeeth had directed a movie titled "Run Raja Run" in the year 2014. He had also directed his second movie "Saaho" which was Produced with a budget of about 450 crores. Even though it won in thr box office there was poor response from the public. Sudeep is busy with the work of Kotigobba 3 directed by Shiva Karthik which will be released on April 29. Sudeep starrer "Vikranth Rona" directed by Anup Bhandari is on the verge of completion. It is yet to be known officially if Sudeep is going to work with Sujeeth.

