Sanjay Dutt Announces His New Project 'The Vir-Gin Tree'…

Bollywood's ace actor Sanjay Dutt is in the best phase of his career… be it the lead roles, antagonist opportunities or the side actor characterisation, he is leaving no opportunity in entertaining his fans and movie buffs. Now, he is also turning into a producer with his latest movie 'The Vir-Gin Tree'. Along with essaying the prominent character in this movie, he is also bankrolling it under his production venture Three Dimension Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Off late, the makers dropped the motion poster of this movie and shared the details of the ensemble cast and dropped a glimpse of the horror-comedy movie.



Even Sanjay Dutt also shared the motion poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the motion poster of the movie, Sanjay also wrote, "Love does teach how to turn a blind eye, even to life and death! Presenting to you the motion poster of my new venture and new film #TheवरGINTREE - an exciting sci-fi horror-comedy in the making, Written and Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev."

Going with the motion poster, it showcased an old college and the lead pair Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy from back… Even the last scene of the motion poster that showcased a ghost and a warrior holding the lightening weapon raised the expectations on the movie. It has an ensemble cast of Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan and debutant Nikunj Lotia aka Be YouNick

Speaking about the movie, Sanjay said, "I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals align with mine."

He also added, "I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead".

When it comes to the producer, he also said, "'The Vir-gin Tree' is a movie that I truly believe has all the elements of being an out and out entertainer. Its rib tickling humour coupled with chills is such a perfect script. My association with Mr Dutt makes this an even more special experience. I can't wait for everyone to watch the film we have envisioned. It's a cracker of a story that ensures the audience has a great time at the movies".

Director Sidhaant Sachdev doled out, "This is a dream opportunity for me. I am so grateful to Sanjay Sir for putting his faith in me and to Deepak Mukut Sir for backing my vision. The shoot of your first film is something everyone remembers with great fondness. I have a wonderful cast and I am gonna be eternally grateful for the warmth, love and opportunity that's come my way."

The 'Vir-Gin Tree' movie is being directed by Sachdev and is produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt under A Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures banners.