‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ to hit screens on Dec 20

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti is set to unveil his third collaboration with producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, titled "Sarangapani Jathakam," which will release on December 20. The film stars Priyadarshi in a comedic yet nuanced role and is expected to attract audiences during the holiday season, especially after Ram Charan's "Game Changer" was postponed.

With Sridevi Movies taking the Christmas slot, "SarangapaniJathakam" stands to gain significantly at the box office. Producer Krishna Prasad announced that post-production is nearing completion, following a wrap on principal photography in September.

The film also features notable talents like Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Naresh VK, Tanikella Bharani, and Srinivas Avasarala in key comedic roles. Roopa Koduyur stars as the leading lady, with music composed by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by PG Vinda.



