Sardar 2: Karthi Returns as a Spy in Epic Sequel: First Look Unveiled 

The makers of Sardar 2, the much-awaited spy thriller directed by P.S. Mithran, unveiled the first-look poster on Monday, March 31.

Director Mithran took to social media to share the exciting poster, stating, “Brace yourself for an epic showdown. #Sardar2 first look poster is here.”

The poster showcases Karthi, the lead actor, with a serious expression while holding a Katana, a traditional Japanese sword used by samurai.

Sardar 2, currently in the final stages of filming, is generating a lot of buzz following the huge success of its predecessor, Sardar. In the first film, Karthi portrayed dual roles—one as a RAW agent and the other as his son, a police officer. The sequel shifts the focus to his son, who becomes a spy for the Indian government and embarks on a new mission.