‘Sarzameen’ review: Familiar emotions, predictable execution

Rating: 2/5

Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, sets out to blend patriotic fervour with deep familial conflict, but ends up retreading overfamiliar territory. With a plot that evokes Mission Kashmir and Raazi, the film tries to strike an emotional chord but rarely ventures beyond cliché.

At its core, Sarzameen tells the story of army officer Vijay Menon (Prithviraj), a strict father with a traumatic past who expects his son Harman (Ibrahim) to mirror his toughness. Harman, however, is sensitive, stammers, and seeks validation. Between them is Mehr (Kajol), a protective mother trying to bridge the emotional distance. The family dynamic has potential, with hints of generational trauma and emotional disconnect, but the storytelling fails to elevate it beyond surface-level drama.

Set in the conflict-ridden backdrop of Kashmir, the film introduces a high-stakes plot when Harman is kidnapped by terrorists. The ransom? Releasing imprisoned militants. From here, the film leans heavily into melodrama and expected twists, including Harman’s return under mysterious circumstances—an arc reminiscent of Mission Kashmir’s central conflict.

While Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut shows flashes of promise, his treatment feels bogged down by an unoriginal screenplay. Writers Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh create a structure too predictable to maintain tension, and the “suspense” reveal arrives too late to leave any lasting impact.

Performance-wise, Prithviraj and Kajol carry their roles with ease. Kajol, in particular, brings quiet strength to her part and emerges as the emotional anchor. Ibrahim Ali Khan makes a sincere attempt, showing potential in a demanding debut, but the script doesn’t support his efforts with enough depth.

Technically, the film delivers high production values, but the music is underwhelming and adds little to the storytelling. Dialogues by Kausar Munir and Jehan Handa lack punch and fail to carve a unique voice for the film.

In the end, Sarzameen is a missed opportunity. Despite strong performances and a promising setup, it struggles to rise above derivative storytelling. What could have been a gripping exploration of identity, patriotism, and familial love gets diluted by overused tropes and flat emotional beats.

Sarzameen carries noble intentions and solid actors but stumbles under the weight of familiarity and weak writing. It’s watchable, but not memorable.