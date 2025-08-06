Sasikala Prabhakaran thanks Telugu audience for ‘Sattamum Needhiyum’

India’s premier home-grown digital entertainment platform, ZEE5, continues to carry its legacy as the top destination for quality original content. With a strong line-up of blockbuster films and web series across languages, ZEE5 has added yet another jewel to its crown with the blockbuster success of its latest Tamil original series, ‘Sattamum Needhiyum’.

Premiered on ZEE5 on July 18, ‘Sattamum Needhiyum’ struck a powerful chord with viewers, thanks to its engaging courtroom drama, intense emotional arcs, and socially relevant themes. The show received an overwhelming response from audiences and quickly topped streaming charts on ZEE5, becoming a favourite among viewers.

Riding on the acclaim and success of the Tamil version, ZEE5 made the series available in Telugu and Hindi from August 1, allowing more viewers across the country to experience this impactful story. Upon release, the series received an equally enthusiastic response from Telugu and Hindi audiences.

To celebrate the pan-India success, the team hosted a success meet in Hyderabad today, in the presence of the show’s cast and crew. Prominent businessman AGR attended the event as the chief guest.

Directed by debutant Balaji Selvaraj and produced by Prabhakaran and Sasikala Prabhakaran under the 18 Creators banner, ‘Sattamum Needhiyum’ marks the return of popular Tamil actor Saravanan to a lead role after 15 years. The series also features Namritha, Aroul D Shankar, Shanmugham, Thiruselvam, Vijayashree, and Iniya Ram in pivotal roles.

Speaking at the event, producer Sasikala Prabhakaran said, “I am new as a producer and I thank my husband Prabhakaran for making this possible. I am grateful to everyone who supported the launch of ‘Sattamum Needhiyum’ in Telugu. Without my team’s support, making this project wouldn’t have been possible. We shot this project in just 13 days, and that wouldn't have been possible without our director. Saravanan sir is the backbone of the project who carried it on his shoulders. We want to work with him again and again. Prabhakaran’s passion and dedication for this project is amazing. More than anyone else, I know how much this project meant to him.”

Director Balaji Selvaraj said, “I thank everyone who was a part of this project. I enjoyed working with the entire cast and crew. Hope you enjoy the show.”

Tamil and Malayalam ZEE5 Business Head and Senior Vice President - Marketing South, Lloyd Xavier, shared, “‘Sattamum Needhiyum’ was our first project this financial year in Tamil. In less than 10 days, we achieved 100 million streaming minutes. This is what happens when producers get into the skin of the game. The producers were great in both production and marketing. After its success in Tamil, we launched it in Telugu and Hindi. We want everyone here to support our project.”

The show’s lead actor Saravanan said, “I know a bit of Telugu, thanks to my classmates from the Telugu states when I was studying at the Madras Film Institute. Just like how it became a big hit in Tamil, it became a big hit in Telugu as well. Thanks to everyone who loved it.”

Producer Prabhakaran said, “Thanks to ZEE for supporting this project. Thanks to everyone who liked the project and encouraged it.”

Tune into ZEE5 right away and enjoy the intriguing courtroom drama ‘Sattamum Needhiyum’, streaming exclusively in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.