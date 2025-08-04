Satya Dev on ‘Kingdom’: ‘Shiva was destiny. I was meant to play him’

The recently released gangster drama Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, continues to win hearts across the board. Backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film also features stellar performances from Satyadev, Bhagyashree Borse, and debutant Venkatesh. Since its release on July 31, Kingdom has emerged as both a critical and commercial success.

In an exclusive interaction, actor Satyadev, who plays the emotionally intense role of Shiva, opened up about his journey with the film and the outpouring of love from audiences.

“I’ve never received this many calls and messages in my career,” he shared. “The response was instant and overwhelming. Unlike my previous films that took time to gain traction, Kingdom connected from day one.”

Interestingly, the role of Shiva was initially written with Satyadev in mind. “After delays, the team explored other actors. But just before the shoot, Gowtam met me again and I said yes immediately. It felt like fate,” he recalled.

Reflecting on his performance, Satyadev emphasized the emotional core behind the film’s action. “What makes the stunts impactful is the emotional weight behind each scene. It’s not just action for action’s sake.”

He also shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes, including learning to steer a boat for a tense sequence with Vijay. “It was terrifying at first—we even had near-misses—but we pulled it off,” he laughed.

Praising debutant Venkatesh and co-star Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev said, “Venkatesh delivered a stellar debut, and Vijay surprised me with his emotional depth and commitment.”

Looking ahead, Satyadev is gearing up for his web series Arabian Kadali (streaming from August 8 on Prime Video), the release of Full Bottle, and collaborations with directors Venkatesh Maha and Ajay Nag.

“I truly believe Shiva reached the audience not just because of my acting, but because of Gowtam’s writing,” he said, signing off with gratitude.