Just In
Satyadev Starrer ‘Zebra’ to Release on This OTT Platform: Check Details Here
Satyadev's thriller Zebra, based on financial crimes, is now streaming on Aha OTT platform. The movie, which has already impressed audiences in theaters, is available for Aha Gold subscribers starting December 18. Discover the gripping crime drama now!
The movie Zebra, set against the backdrop of financial crimes, has now made its way to OTT.
Directed by Eeshwar Karthik, the film, starring Satyadev and Dolly Dhananjaya, impressed audiences during its theatrical release. Now, it’s available for streaming on Aha.
Zebra OTT Release Details:
Zebra began streaming on Aha on the morning of Wednesday, December 18. However, it’s only available to Aha Gold subscribers. If you don’t have a Gold subscription, you’ll need to wait until December 20 to watch it.
Although the OTT release was initially planned for the 20th, the movie was made available two days earlier to build excitement among viewers. The film is available in both Telugu and Tamil.
Zebra is a thrilling crime action entertainer based on real incidents, focusing on black and white money.
Directed by Eeshwar Karthik, who has a background in banking, the story blends his personal experiences and true events.
Produced by SN Reddy, S Padmaja, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram, Zebra was released in theaters on November 22 and is now available on streaming within a month.
With a contemporary setting in the digital banking world, Zebra highlights the hidden crimes that happen behind the scenes, often unnoticed by the general public. It offers a fresh and gripping take on financial crime, making it a must-watch for fans of thrilling, real-life inspired stories.