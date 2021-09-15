Second week nominations heated up with arguments

The episode started with the housemates dancing to 'Nee Dookudu' song. Swetha and Manas raised talks about the housemates who are back bitching about others and Hamida joined them. Uma and Lobo get into an argument regarding cleaning the kitchen and bathrooms. Later, Bigg Boss started the nomination process for second week.

The housemates got divided into two teams. Manas, Sunny, Kajal, Swetha, Lahari, Ravi, Nataraj, Jessie and Uma are one team and the rest are another team. The housemates should pick two housemates from the other team and apply paint on their faces.

The captain of the house Siri nominated Uma and Nataraj. Nataraj nominated Priya and Priyanka. Anee nominated Uma and Kajal. Sunny nominated Priya and Priyanka. Priyanka nominated Nataraj and Sunny. Manas nominated Lobo and Priya.

Viswa nominated Uma about the food. Uma said that she cannot share her curry as Nagarjuna himself said so and used some abusive words. Viswa nominated Kajal as well. Lahari nominated Hamida and Anee.

Hamida nominated Lahari and Swetha. Uma nominated Anee and screamed at her and used some bad words as well. Uma nominated Viswa too. Uma said that some are scared of me and Anee claimed that it is respect. Uma screamed at her saying that she doesn't want respect. Lobo nominated Swetha and Ravi.

Swetha threw the friendship band and claimed that Lobo is playing a safe game and he is a fake person and always back-bitches other people. She screamed that Hamida is also a fake person and said that fake people should stay away from her. Swetha cried and yelled at Uma for screaming at Anee when she has been very supportive of her and asked where is the humanity.

She said that Hamida nominating her is also bullshit and took the paint in her hand and slammed her hand on Hamida's face and Lobo's face. Hamida cries saying that Swetha actually hit her.

Priya asked how she can be talking about others humanity and behave in such a rude way to Hamida. Swetha apologizes to Hamida claiming that it was too tough for her to see someone disrespecting Anee as she is like a mother to her. Hamida doesn't react. Shannu nominated Uma and Jessie.

Kajal nominated Anee and Viswa. Priya nominated Sunny and Nataraj. Jessie nominated Sreerama Chandra and Lobo. Sreerama Chandra nominated Nataraj and Kajal. Ravi nominated Priyanka and Sreerama Chandra. Uma, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka, Anee, and Priya are in nominations.

Swetha scored brownie points at once and lost them all

The nominations episode turned violent and aggressive on Monday, in the Bigg Boss house. In one of the earlier episodes, Nagarjuna claimed that Swetha Varma has been a silent spectator of the Bigg Boss house. It seems like the actress wants to grab the attention by using the nominations day.

Swetha Varma behaved aggressively and rudely with the housemates. She has taken a class of humanity to the housemates, especially, Uma Devi.

However, Swetha Varma lost her temper and could not maintain her temperament. Swetha removed the friendship band given by Lobo and threw it away. She yelled at Hamida and Lobo.

When everyone clapped that Swetha made a valid point about humanity, she lost her cool and painted Hamida's face aggressively. Swetha scored brownie points at once and lost them all. We have to see if she will continue enjoying a good will or will be a bitter contestant.