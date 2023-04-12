Shaakuntalam Team Cancels Special Premieres Plans

Samantha's highly anticipated film, "Shaakuntalam", is set to release on April 14th. However, despite the efforts of the film's team, promotional content for the movie was deemed unsatisfactory. As a result, the team planned special premieres for industry and media circles on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday night to generate hype. Unfortunately, the response to the Monday premieres was underwhelming, prompting the team to cancel all early premiere plans and release the movie directly on Friday.

"Shaakuntalam" is a high-budget film based on Kalidasa's Sanskrit play "Abhijnana Shaakuntalam". It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and will also be presented in 3D. The movie is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Team Works and Sri Venkateswara Creations, presented by Dil Raju, and directed by Gunasekhar.

The film stars Samantha as the lead, with Dev Mohan playing King Dushyant's role and Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, appearing as Prince Bharata. Additionally, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Gauthami, Madhoo, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananya Nagalla will be seen in crucial roles. The movie's music is composed by Mani Sharma.