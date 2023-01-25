Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Bromance in "Pathaan" receives positive reactions from Audiences

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood, has made a comeback with his latest film "Pathaan". Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The excitement among the audience was palpable and led to early morning shows at theaters across the country. Fans were eager to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen again after his last film "Zero" in 2018, and also excited to see a special appearance by Salman Khan, whose role was not revealed in the trailer.

After the first day of the film's release, fans of SRK and Salman started sharing videos and pictures of them from "Pathaan" on social media. The audience was thrilled to see Pathaan and Tiger together, and the film has created a sense of nostalgia among fans. Recently, YRF announced that they are creating a spy universe, and "Pathaan" will be a part of it. Eventually, there will be crossovers between "Pathaan", "Tiger" and "Kabir" (Hrithik Roshan from "WAR"). Shah Rukh Khan's film offers a glimpse of the universe and what the audience can expect from it.

When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appeared together on the big screen, the duo received the loudest cheers. People couldn't stop hooting and cheering for them. Netizens called their on-screen chemistry "paisa vasool" (a phrase meaning "money's worth"). They praised their camaraderie and bromance. One user wrote, "Salman Khan's cameo as TIGER was the highlight of the film. Smart decision to keep in the middle as it totally elevates the film. His screen presence is unmatchable. Also loved the Tiger Pathaan banter. #Pathaan."

Another user shared a video of SRK and Salman from the film and wrote, "Pathaan+Tiger=Bhaukaal #Pathaan."

In terms of box office performance, "Pathaan" has had a strong start. Based on advance bookings and positive response, SRK's film is expected to bring in a substantial figure on its first day. Fans are looking forward to more films in the YRF spy universe and more on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.