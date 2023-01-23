Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to combat piracy of 'Pathaan' release, provides email for reporting illegal websites

Shah Rukh Khan calls on fans to join the fight against piracy by supporting the release of 'Pathaan' in theaters. In a recent post featuring a promotional video with co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Khan stated: "As 'Pathaan' fights for India, you too can be a soldier for our film industry by saying NO to PIRACY! Watch 'Pathaan' from January 25th worldwide in theaters and report any pirated content to [email protected]

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film 'Pathaan' is set to return to the big screen as the fourth installment in the spy franchise. The film will see Khan reunite with co-star Deepika Padukone and feature John Abraham as the antagonist. Advance bookings for the film are now open and Khan has released a new promotional clip with the message "Milne zaroor aana" (Be sure to come and meet). Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan will also make an extended cameo appearance as his superspy character Tiger and the first clip of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will be attached to 'Pathaan'. Fans have already booked an entire theater for the 9am showing on the release date, January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.