Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Movie Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets in Advance Booking at National Chains

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan, is generating huge excitement among audiences and has already sold 1,17,000 tickets in advance booking. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, is set to release on January 25th and has sent the nation into a frenzy. The high demand for tickets is a clear indication that the film is highly anticipated and is expected to be a blockbuster.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the advance ticket sales for Pathaan are a "BO Tsunami loading." PVR has sold 51,000 tickets, INOX has sold 38,500 tickets, and Cinepolis has sold 27,500 tickets. These figures are even before full-fledged advance booking commences, which is a testament to the film's popularity.



Experts predict that Pathaan will collect Rs 35 crores on its opening day and may go beyond Rs 45 crore on January 26th. This would be a significant achievement for the film and for the actors involved. The film is expected to be a box office hit and is likely to break several records.



The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's storyline is kept under wraps but is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. The film also marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after 7 years, their last film together was Chennai Express. The pairing of these two superstars is sure to attract a lot of audiences.



Overall, Pathaan is a highly-anticipated film that is expected to be a box office hit. The high advance ticket sales are a clear indication that the film is in high demand and is likely to do well at the box office. With a star-studded cast, an experienced director and an exciting storyline, Pathaan is expected to be a blockbuster hit.



