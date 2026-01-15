Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo trailer launch cancelled amid security, legal concerns

Mumbai: The highly anticipated trailer launch event for Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’Romeo has been cancelled by the makers, reportedly due to security concerns as the project finds itself enmeshed in controversy ahead of its theatrical release.

The trailer launch, which was expected to drum up excitement for the film ahead of its scheduled release on February 13, was called off after reports emerged that Sanober Shaikh, daughter of the late gangster Hussain Ustara, issued a legal notice to the production team.

According to multiple sources, the decision to cancel the event came after Shaikh demanded compensation reportedly amounting to Rs 2 crore from the film’s producers and director Vishal Bhardwaj, citing concerns over the portrayal of her father’s life and reputation in the project.

The legal notice, which was sent to director Vishal Bhardwaj, producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and other key members of the team, claims that O’Romeo draws heavily from Hussain Ustara’s story without consent from his family. Sanober reportedly alleges that the film’s depiction could harm her father’s legacy and has asked for both financial compensation and a halt to promotional activities until her concerns are addressed.

While the filmmakers have not issued an official statement about the cancellation or the legal matter, industry insiders suggest that security fears linked to the dispute played a significant role in the decision to call off the trailer event.

O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor alongside Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Nana Patekar, was expected to be one of the major Bollywood releases this Valentine’s season.

With the release date just weeks away, the controversy and the cancellation of a key promotional event have added fresh intrigue to the film’s publicity strategy. Audiences will now have to wait to see when the trailer is unveiled and how the legal challenges are resolv