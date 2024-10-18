Shankara Eye Hospital and Phoenix Foundation Host Free Eye Health Camp for MAA Members

To promote eye health, Shankara Eye Hospitals and the Phoenix Foundation organized a large-scale free eye health camp for members of the Movie Artists Association (MAA). The camp, held recently, saw active participation from MAA president Vishnu Manchu, vice president Madala Ravi, and treasurer Shiva Balaji, among others.

The initiative provided MAA members with complimentary eye examinations, encouraging them to prioritize their vision health. The event was praised for its success in offering much-needed health services to the entertainment industry community.

Vishnu Manchu Praises Initiative

Addressing the media, MAA president Vishnu Manchu expressed heartfelt gratitude to Shankara Eye Hospitals and the Phoenix Foundation for organizing the camp. "This initiative reflects the spirit of selfless service," he said. Manchu also acknowledged the work of Padma Shri Dr. Ramani, who has been instrumental in setting up free eye hospitals across India. "With the blessings of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiffs, we are grateful to see such services benefiting the community," he added.

Madala Ravi and Shiva Balaji Highlight Importance of Eye Health

Vice president Madala Ravi also thanked key contributors, including Chukkapalli Suresh and Chukkapalli Avinash from the Phoenix Foundation, for their ongoing support in service activities. "The camp under Shankara Eye Foundation's banner is a proud moment, and we appreciate their efforts to provide free checkups to our members," he said.

Treasurer Shiva Balaji emphasized the importance of eye health, remarking that many people tend to neglect eye issues until they worsen. He praised the initiative, highlighting that Shankara Eye Hospitals have already provided over 2.5 million free surgeries, calling it "a remarkable achievement."

Nilesh Jani and Vishwa Mohan's Contributions

Nilesh Jani, director of the Phoenix Foundation, reiterated the organization's mission to combat blindness. "By partnering with MAA, we can expand our reach and impact more people effectively," Jani said.

Vishwa Mohan, head of Shankara Eye Hospitals, stressed the significance of early detection in eye care. "The eyes are one of the most important senses, and neglecting them can lead to irreversible damage. We are honored to offer these services to MAA members," he stated.

This free eye health camp marks a significant step toward raising awareness about eye care within the entertainment community while offering vital health services to those in need.