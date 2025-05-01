Sharwa, Sampath Nandi Unite for ‘Bhogi’

For the first time ever, charismatic star Sharwa and blockbuster maker Sampath Nandi come together for an ambitious pan-India spectacle — '#Sharwa38'. The film is produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan. Set against the raw, volatile backdrop of the 1960s, 'Bhogi' promises a cinematic experience brimming with grit, grandeur, and gripping storytelling. The film’s title was revealed through a powerful concept video, aptly named First Spark, igniting intrigue and anticipation.

The video unveils the film’s essence as director Sampath Nandi narrates a tale steeped in destiny, fire, and transformation. As Sharwa immerses himself in the narrative, he envisions a world forged in conflict and courage. A symbolic gesture — a sword exchanged — seals the pact. Thus, 'Bhogi' is born. A title that resonates with tradition yet heralds rebellion; a metaphorical festival where the old is set ablaze and something fierce rises from the ashes. Sharwa, transformed in both physique and spirit, steps into a role sculpted from steel and soul.

Principal photography begins today on a grand scale with a colossal set constructed in Hyderabad, portions of which were showcased in the concept video. The production team dedicated six months to bringing this vision to life, transforming nearly 20 acres of land into a breathtaking backdrop.

The film features Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the leading ladies, both playing roles rich in substance and performance potential.

With an expansive production canvas and a vintage setting rooted in the 1960s North Telangana–Maharashtra region, 'Bhogi' will boast top-tier technical excellence. Kiran Kumar Manne joins as the art director, while the cinematographer, music director, and editor will be announced shortly.

Poised for a wide release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, 'Bhogi' is not just a film — it’s a fiery celebration of spirit, strength, and storytelling.

