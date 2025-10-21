Sharwanand joins Pongal race with ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’

Charming star Sharwanand is gearing up to delight audiences with his upcoming family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Directed by Ram Abbaraju of Samajavaragamana fame, the film promises a heartwarming mix of humour, emotions, and family values. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner in association with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd., the film stars Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha in pivotal roles.

Following the success of the first single Darsanamey, which turned into a chartbuster, the makers unveiled a festive Diwali poster announcing the film’s release for Sankranthi 2026. Interestingly, the festival has been lucky for Sharwanand, whose Shatamanam Bhavati was a Sankranthi blockbuster.

The new poster shows Sharwanand in a traditional panche kattu, walking over a bed of flowers with confidence. The vibrant backdrop, inspired by Kerala-style festivities featuring dancers and drummers, adds to the celebratory vibe.

With music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematography by Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvraaj, and art direction by Brahma Kadali, Nari Nari Naduma Murari boasts a strong technical team. Bhanu Bogavarapu has penned the story, while Nandu Savirigana handled the dialogues. The film’s shoot is nearing completion, and the makers are set to ramp up promotions soon.