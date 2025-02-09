Shilpa Shirodkar, Karanveer Mehra give hilarious spin to song ‘Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane’

Mumbai: Former ‘Bigg Boss 18’ personalities Shilpa Shirodkar and Karanveer Mehra channeled their inner Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as they recreated the iconic song ‘Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane.’

Shilpa took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of the two recreating the piano moment from the song, which has been sung by Udit Narayan. In the clip, Karan is seen posing as if he is playing the piano while Shilpa is seen dancing next to it and then bursting into laughter.

The winner of the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is also seen mouthing the lyrics of the track, which is from the 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”.

“Mera pagal dost karanveer mehra Chum Darang see what all hes making me do” Shilpa wrote.

Chum Darang re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote: “I love it! Major FOMO.”

It was on January 20, when Karanveer was declared the winner of “Bigg Boss 18”, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the "Bigg Boss 18" house.

Along with Karan and Vivian, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh had made it to the top 6 contenders this season.

The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

Last month, Karanveer spent an evening full of fun with Chum Darang, Farah Khan, Siddharth and his actress-wife Aditi Rao Hydari.

Karanveer took to his Instagram, where he dropped a string of pictures from Farah’s home, where the get together took place. The first image had Karanveer posing with his “Bigg Boss 18” friend Chum Darang and Farah.

The next had Karanveer and Chum posing with the newly-married couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari. The last was a picture of the two reality show stars smiling at the camera lens as they posed with actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem.

“Kuch nahi badla hum dewaane thay dewane hee rahey. Hum naye shehro meh reh kar bhi puraney he rahey #happy80thbirthday #jawadsahab #legend,” Karanveer wrote as the caption.