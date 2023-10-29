Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ releasing in Telugu on Nov4

Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's action spectacle 'Ghost' is ruling Kannada box-office. The film which is being made as high voltage action thriller was released on 19th October in Kannada for Dussehra and opened to fantastic reviews. Director Srini has crafted the film as big daddy of all action films. Popular politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj produced the biggie on a prestigious manner under his Sandesh Productions.

'Ghost' is now gearing up to hit the Tollywood boxoffice. It is releasing across the Telugu states, Andhra and Telangana on November 4th. The trailer which was released by Ace Director SS Rajamouli recently has garnered tremendous response. Shiva Rajkumar's powerful special role in Blockbuster 'Jailer' has struck a chord with the Telugu audience. They are eagerly waiting to witness him in a full-blown action role in Ghost.

Anupam Kher, Jayaram, Prashanth Narayan, Archana Jois, Sathya Prakash, Dattanna played crucial roles. The crew of 'Ghost' comprises top technicians. Dialogues by Masthi and Prasanna VM. Music is composed by popular music director Arjun Janya. Cinematographer MahendraSimha’s captivating visuals promise to take the film a notch higher. Production Design is by Mohan B Kere.