Shivanna’s ‘BhairathiRanagal’ locks Telugu release date

Kannada cinema’s blockbuster BhairathiRanagal, featuring KarunadaChakravarthi Shiva Rajkumar, fondly known as Shivanna, is all set to expand its horizons. Written and directed by Narthan, this gripping prequel to Mufti has already captivated Kannada audiences and is now gearing up for its Telugu and Tamil releases.

The Telugu trailer, launched by Natural Star Nani, has sparked excitement among fans. The trailer showcases Shivanna in a commanding role, transitioning from a principled lawyer to a formidable don championing justice for the oppressed. The intense narrative and Shivanna’s powerful portrayal have built high expectations for its reception in Telugu states.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Rahul Bose, Avinash, and Devaraj, who deliver compelling performances. Backed by Geetha Pictures and Myra Creations, the Telugu version of BhairathiRanagal will hit theatres on November 29, 2024.

With music composed by the talented Ravi Basrur, the action-packed drama promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience. As the film embarks on its pan-Indian journey, the anticipation among audiences across regions is palpable.

Shivanna’s magnetic screen presence and the film’s engaging storyline are set to make BhairathiRanagal a must-watch for fans of intense action dramas