Shraddha Kapoor to grace Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Finale 2024

Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor, who delivered a record-breaking performance with Stree 2 earlier this year, is set to add glamour to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Finale Race 2024. The highly anticipated event will take place on December 8, drawing global attention as a marquee moment on the sporting calendar.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is renowned for its mix of high-octane racing and star-studded allure. Shraddha joins a distinguished roster of past celebrity attendees, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Naomi Campbell, and Orlando Bloom. Her participation brings a vibrant Indian representation to an event celebrated for its blend of sports and entertainment icons.

This year’s motorsport season has been rife with drama. F1 superstar Max Verstappen, who clinched victory in the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is embroiled in a heated dispute with fellow driver George Russell. The tension stems from Verstappen’s one-place grid penalty for allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly during a cooldown lap in Qatar. Verstappen later accused Russell of behaving poorly at the stewards' hearing, stating he had "lost all respect" for the British driver.

The previous season of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Verstappen take the top spot, followed by Charles Leclerc and George Russell in second and third positions, respectively. The upcoming finale promises thrilling competition as drivers vie for glory on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit.

For Shraddha, her attendance at the Grand Prix caps off a phenomenal year. Stree 2 not only became a critical success but also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to become 2024’s highest-grossing Hindi film. Her presence at such a prestigious international event underscores her growing global appeal and star power.

With over 94.2 million Instagram followers, Shraddha remains one of Bollywood’s most adored stars. Her charm and relatability extend far beyond the silver screen, making her a cultural icon for fans worldwide.

As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix gears up for its final showdown, Shraddha’s participation adds yet another layer of excitement to an event that promises a spectacular blend of speed, entertainment, and celebrity glamour.











