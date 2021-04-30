Shruti Hassan Opens Up On Her Dating Rumours With Santanu Hazarika

Well, Shruti Hassan once again became a busy actress in Tollywood with the blockbuster hit of Vakeel Saab movie. Well, this ace actress took a long gap was off from the big screen for a couple of years but with Ravi Teja's Krack movie, she is back with a bang. Off late, many rumours are doing around Shruti Hassan about dating with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Now, she opened up about the rumours and spoke to the media.

"I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."

Speaking about Shruti Hassan's work front, she was last seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab movie. Now, she will be part of Pan Indian star Prabhas's next movie Salaar. As KGF fame Prashant Neel is helming this project, definitely it is going to be a high-budget movie holding the nerves of the audience with an edge-of-the-seat subject. 'Saalar' movie will be bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Kannada actor Madhu Guruswamy will essay the role of antagonist. This movie also marks the fourth collaboration of cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and director Prashant Neel.